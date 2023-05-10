Huawei showcases cutting-edge technologies for businesses

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to grow new businesses and enhance revenue profile of existing companies in Nigeria, Huawei has encouraged going concerns to embrace ’yottabyte’ era data applications.

Speaking at an event in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Nigeria, Chris Lu, said there had been an explosion of data over the years, which presents an opportunity for businesses to start processing and harnessing data to boost revenue. Lu also said that some industries and companies use data as a strategic and foundational resource to achieve fast space growth for their businesses’ trustworthiness and reliability a key component of data infrastructure.

He said: “In today’s digital age, data is swiftly emerging as a new form of oil and currency, providing businesses with a window into the needs and desires of customers like never before.

“The reality is that most companies are not well-positioned to turn these data sets into insights to make better business decisions and store and protect them from cyber attacks.

“As we enter the yottabyte era, data applications are multiplying, making trustworthiness and reliability a key component of data infrastructure.

“We currently have 12 Research and Development (R&D) centers, over 4000 Research and Development R&D engineers, and 3000 patents dedicated to storage, helping businesses across the globe.

In his remark, Dauda Oyeleye, Regional Coordinator, Southwest, Galaxy Backbone (GBB), said Huawei has recorded significant achievements, contributing to the development of ICT in Nigeria through collaboration with the Nigerian government and other industry players.