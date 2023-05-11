How Toronto-based, DJ Phil Baddest, making Africa proud globally

By Ayo Onikoyi

Accolades have continued to trail the electrifying and energetic performances of international multi award-winning and versatile, Toronto, Canada-based Nigerian born Disc Jockey, Philip Tekeyi, known as DJ Phil Baddest from Delta State, Nigeria.

DJ Phil Baddest, who is currently making waves in Toronto, Canada and across the globe after the release of his latest trending audio and music video titled “Wole Wa” featuring a Nigerian talented Afro pop singer, songwriter and singing sensation popularly known as Lyta, is topping charts and rocking airwaves.

The astonishing and professional Disc Jockey / entertainer, DJ Phil Baddest, who already has notable singles under his strap, with hit songs like “Bam Bam” (feat. Yungsam), and “Remind Myself”, featuring Ellse from Toronto, Canada has been making a name for himself locally over the years, not only as a recording artist, but also as an audio engineer. He has worked with many of Toronto’s rising stars such as Dr. Bushman, CasperTNG, Road Runner, Geezy Loc, Ox Snap, LocoCity, Yung Tory & many more. Ellse has decided it’s time to shed light on his music.

There have been enthusiastic reviews from people on social media and all around the world, after DJ Phil Baddest, who is also a Video Disc Jockey, releases a gargantuan selection of songs and this time it’s vibrant and enthusiastic. The Mixtape is tagged “Afrobeat Amapiano Mega Mix”. Of course, you know when Afrobeat meets Amapiano, the result would be sizzling.

The Nigerian-born Disc Jockey, as a professional DJ, always sets the tone for event and makes the guests have the day and night of their lives. He has become a rock star of the modern era, commanding huge crowd and selling out shows around the world. His unique performances have always been associated with social gatherings and communal experiences, with DJs often being seen as the facilitators.

The international Disc Jockey, club DJ, video disc jockey, event DJ and also an artistic DJ, DJ Phil Baddest, has played for many notable Nigerian music acts like Djinee, Gospel singer, Eben and many others.

DJ Phil is also set to release his debut Extended Play (EP) which will feature super amazing stars like Lyta, Yungsam, Ellse, Dunde, Blessoo, JFLY and so many top-notch singers. The EP will be released this year.

At the Africa Canada Investment Summit – ACIS (2022), held in Toronto, Canada, DJ Phil Baddest was given an award as the “Most Inspiring Personality” alongside other awardees like Obi Cubana, Toyin Abraham, amongst others for their outstanding performances in their various fields of endeavors. He also won the Abedorc Arts, Entertainment and Community Service award for the year 2022.

DJ Phil Baddest has played in Nigeria, Ghana (Accra) and other countries. Having received several awards, he represents the true originality of Afrobeat music, oldies 70s, 80, 90s, trap (hip-hop) and has been involved in spreading African culture worldwide through music, charity and positive vibes.

DJ Phil Baddest has carved out a unique identity for himself and connects with his audience like fire. A sound engineer and drummer, he possesses a natural rhythm and an outstanding sense of musical form. He is able to gauge the crowd and choose songs that will keep people dancing since he is in tune with popular music tracks. He is someone who through his work, sells passion and launches the latest trend which he thinks would be a hit among the masses.

Not only is DJ Phil Baddest a resident DJ in well-known clubs, he is an exquisite beat maker and music producer, expert in house, trance, dubstep, drum & bass, hip hop, RnB and pop music. He has performed and headlined acts at different nightclubs, concerts and festivals. Some of his hit numbers are Wole Wa (feat. Lyta), Remind Myself (feat ELLSE), Bam Bam (feat, Yungsam), Afrobeat Amapiano Mega Mix and so on.

According to the sensational DJ , In the music industry, talent and business knowledge are necessary to succeed.

“The music industry is a business. Businesses often have long term strategic plans that span across several years and networking is the key to success in the music industry. It is the most important factor when it comes to making new contacts, getting a job or being successful in the industry,” he said.

Born and raised in Nigeria, DJ Phil Baddest developed love for music at a young age. He began experimenting with turntables and quickly realized that he had a talent for creating beats and manipulating sounds. As he continued to hone his skills, he became known for his unique style and ability to create a truly immersive experience for his audiences.

His performances are a sight to behold. He seamlessly blends tracks together, creating a seamless flow of music that keeps the crowd dancing all night long. With a deep understanding of music and an impeccable sense of timing, DJ Phil Baddest knows how to read the crowd and create a vibe that is second to none. He is more than just a DJ – he is a true artist. He spends countless hours in the studio, working on new tracks and experimenting with different sounds. His music combines elements of Afrobeat with his own unique style, creating a sound that is both fresh and innovative.

But despite his success, DJ Phil Baddest remains humble and dedicated to his fans. He is always looking for new ways to push the boundaries of music and create a truly immersive experience for his audiences.

Due to his resourcefulness, he has become one of the top influencer marketers and has been able to enjoy a high degree of trust with leading brands with whom he has collaborated as he provides immersive content and creates great opportunities for brands to hold the attention of a passionate and influential audience.

DJ Phil Baddest is becoming a universal household name with his electrifying performances and unique sounds. He has become a force to be reckoned with and scored another big mark on the music scene. He ison Facebook / Instagram / Twitter as @dj_philbaddest