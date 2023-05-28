How Superstar DJ Brightstar blazed into limelight

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising disc jockey, Markson Uwanobong Peter, professionally known as Superstar DJ Brightstar has continued to see his stock rise in the Nigerian music industry.

He carved a niche for himself as a DJ of note, ever since he burst onto the scene in 2014 as the official DJ for his university at the time, Akwa Ibom State University, where he studied Political science. During this time, the versatile DJ also doubled as the in-house radio DJ for Raypower 106.5FM Portharcourt.

Superstar DJ Brightstar has enjoyed stints with several radio and TV stations, including Planet Radio, AKBC TV, Comfort Radio Uyo, and Lasgidi FM, before settling in at his current gig with 92.3 Inspiration FM, winning multiple awards along the way, including the 2019 Radio DJ of the Year, and the best Video DJ and DJ in Uyo in 2018.

He was the official DJ for Governor Udom Garbiel Emmanuel during his gubernatorial campaign and was also the official DJ for the Presidential Campaign of the People’s Democratic Party during the 2019 presidential campaign cycle, which saw him tour the 36 states and the FCT.

A consummate professional, he has worked alongside several notable artistes including 2Baba, Timaya, Duncan Mighty, Kiss Daniel, Seyi Vibez, Peruzzi, Iyanya, Kcee, JMartins, Tekno, Harrysongs, Idahams, Dandizzy, Skales and in 2019, he was signed by MC Galaxy as his official DJ. In 2021, he released a hype track, featuring the Energy gAD, Do2dtun.

“ My rise is well earned,” he told Potpourri