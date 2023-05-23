How slums of Ajegunle shaped my career – Media expert, Oyins

Media and advertising expert, Ekperi Woyenkuro Oyins, has revealed how the slums of Ajegunle helped in shaping his foray into the media and advertising profession.

The Ajegunle-born and bred indigene of Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government Area in Bayelsa State made this known in a chat with newsmen at the opening night and cultural experience day held recently in Lagos, ahead of the forthcoming Africa Movies Viewers’ Choice Awards.

According to Oyins who has worked with top entertainers in the Nigerian entertainment space, growing up on the streets of Ajegunle greatly impacted his career as a media and advertising professional.

Recounting his career journey so far, Oyins, who is also the CEO Teqkey Innovations, said; “My Journey in media and advertising started in Ajegunle. While growing up, there was a boom in the Ajegunle music industry, with the likes of Daddy Showkey, Daddy Fresh, Baba Fryo, Nutty and Waffy, and like every other kid who couldn’t play football, you had to be serious with your books or pick music, so I picked the two. “First was the books then we started freestyling outside to entertain ourselves. I’ve to also mention that one of the Danfo Drivers was a family member so it also helped pique my interest.

“Then I got into the university and started doing MC jobs and stand-up comedy to survive the hardship of being a student from a very humble home. From there I got invited by a comedian and radio presenter, Karikatalk, to come on his show on Unilorin FM. It was from there I just knew that this is what I should be doing. I left Ilorin to come back to Lagos to fight for my spot in the then-growing Naija comedy scene.”

He added, “I ventured into Media Marketing and Advertising because the shows and events were not paying that well, you know the drill “until you blow na free be your fee.

“So I had an event, then I was a casual staff member of Infinix mobility, it was our end of year party so as a staff they didn’t want to pay me so I asked a friend to take the gig and make money instead of me doing it for free. So while he was performing I decided to support him on stage and that was the deciding moment.

“My boss saw me on stage and was impressed so he asked to see me. We discussed how we are going to soon create an activation team and he wanted me to lead the team.

“I took that job and created some of the most amazing and effective activities ever seen in the mobile smartphone industry. He allowed me explore my ideas and the results were so good I became a top manager in one year, handling both store activations and campus activations throughout Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Oyins explained how his job earned him profitable friendships in the entertainment space.

He said; “I made friends in the entertainment industry including top artists, comedians, actors etc. due to my work. So far I’ve worked with numerous brands. From 2017 till date our agency has been able to seal million naira deals and deliverables with the likes of Nengi BBNaija, Saskay, Mercy Eke, Ozo, Ice Prince, Wande Coal, RunTown, Small Doctor, Olamide Baddo, Annie Idibia, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Ceece, Broda Shaggi, Bimbo Ademoye, Zubby Michael and lots of other talents in Nigeria and Africa.

“One thing I would say about my career so far is opportunities came and I was ready to always push, I’ve trusted my mind and opened it to creativity. I’m still here making moves to get the brands what they need to compete in the Nigerian and African markets.”