How Osun APC leaders betrayed Oyetola — Speaker

Gov Oyetola Gboyega of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

SPEAKER of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Owoeye, yesterday, disclosed that some factional leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, connived with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to betray former governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the party.

Owoeye, who spoke before the inauguration of the Committee on Repositioning of Osun APC by Oyetola, at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office, in Osogbo, said the party is aware of clandestine meetings by some of the leaders and PDP, in Ibadan, Oyo State, before the last general elections.

He urged the committee to deal decisively with anyone found to have betrayed the party during the last election without fear or favour.

His words: “We will punish all those that are involved in anti-party affairs during the last elections. Those that are loyal to the party wholeheartedly will be rewarded greatly and God will continue to bless you.

“Some of our party members went to Ibadan to hold conspiracy meetings with PDP; we know that and at the appropriate time, we will expose them. I urge the committee to do justice while reviewing the activities of the party, and recommend appropriate punishment for party members who erred.”

While inaugurating the committee, Mr Oyetola said it was a product of several meetings between different party stakeholders in the state on the need to chart a new course for the APC in the state.

The former governor said: “To do that, we must also not gloss over some of the challenges caused by the excesses of some members of the party, some leaders and elected officials; hence, the inauguration of this committee.”

Chairman of the committee, Professor Isaac Adewole, who spoke on behalf of other members of the committee, said: “We do not doubt that the challenge is enormous, but as committed patriots, we shall, as passionate and caring physicians, propose ideas and strategies to heal our wounds as a progressive family and usher in a new era for the APC in Osun State.”