How Nigerian promoter, Lanre Typical thrills ladies with ‘Dime Tuesday’ in Dubai

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian international promoter, Azeez Olanrewaju Adenekan popularly known as Lanre Typical is clearly changing the face of nightlife in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with his special shows cleverly curated and crafted to the delight of nightlife lovers in the City of Gold.

While Typical brings top music artists from around the world to Dubai, he also makes sure that the tempo never dies as he rocks the clubs with special features of DJs, artists on almost every day of the week. Particularly worthy of note, is his “Dime Tuesdays” he specially developed for the ladies and from all indications, this has become a major staple on the menu of Dubai’s nightlife.

“ Dime Tuesday is for the ladies as they are the major focus. Of course, the men also turn up too but the ladies get special treatment on this day, every week. There is always a complimentary bar for them till midnight. The whole idea behind my drive is promoting Afrobeats to the world, while also giving out good music for pleasurable experience regardless of the genre, be it Hip-hop or RnB,” said Lanre Typical in a chat with Potpourri.

Last Tuesday he brought DJ Tarico of Yaba Buluko Boyz for the Dime Tuesday experience. Over the years, the promoter has brought virtually all top Nigerian artists to Dubai.

He is a music executive, award-winning international promoter, an Ambassador of Nigerian Youth Congress, Western Asia, UAE, a blogger and businessman.