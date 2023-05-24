How firm is revolutionizing content creation for Nigerian businesses

Loopify, a leading marketing technology platform for Micro-SMEs, proudly announces the launch of Nova, an innovative product that is transforming how businesses in Nigeria create captivating content for their social media pages. Nova revolutionizes the process by seamlessly connecting these businesses with talented video content creators across the country.

In today’s digital landscape, social media has become an indispensable tool for businesses to promote their brand and engage with customers. Studies show that UGC videos can increase sales by up to 500%, a testament to their effectiveness at increasing sales. However, many Micro-SMEs struggle to create compelling video content due to limited resources, expertise, and time constraints. Nova, the latest addition to Loopify’s product suite, addresses these challenges head-on.

With Nova, businesses gain access to a vast network of skilled video content creators, bringing fresh and captivating ideas to life. Through a user-friendly platform, businesses can connect with creators who understand their brand vision and create high-quality, tailored video content that aligns with their marketing goals.

The collaboration between Loopify and video content creators empowers Micro-SMEs to showcase their products and services in a visually stunning and engaging manner. Nova’s intuitive interface streamlines the entire content creation process, ensuring efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and a hassle-free experience for businesses.

“We are thrilled to introduce Nova as a game-changer for Nigerian businesses,” said Busayo Durojaye, Co-founder of Loopify and former Head of Marketing at Nomba (formerly Kudi). “By leveraging the creativity and expertise of video content creators across the country, Nova enables businesses to effectively communicate their brand story and attract a wider audience on social media.”

Nova is set to revolutionize the way Nigerian businesses connect with their target market on social media and acquire customers. It empowers Micro-SMEs to unlock their full potential by harnessing the power of engaging video content to drive visibility and accelerate sales.

John Alimi, Co-founder and CEO of Loopify reiterated the company’s commitment to building more impactful and budget-friendly marketing solutions like Nova for Nigerian businesses.