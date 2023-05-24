Honeywell Group CFO appointed 

non-executive director at Ikeja Hotels

Honeywell Group (HGL) has announced the appointment of Kemi Adeoye, its Chief Financial Officer, to the Board of Ikeja Hotel Plc as a non-executive director.

Notice of the appointment was given to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the appointment is due to be ratified by shareholders in the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to hold on the July 26, 2023.

As a member of the board, Mrs Adeoye will play a crucial role in representing HGL’s interest in the company and ensuring continued value creation for stakeholders. HGL’s investment in Ikeja Hotel Plc is in line with its mission to create, build, and invest in great businesses that create enduring value and improve lives.

Kemi has 20 years of professional experience spanning finance, accounting, and corporate treasury management. In her role as CFO, she is responsible for accounting, financial reporting, and financial management for HGL and performance and risk management across the Group. Prior to Honeywell Group, she worked with Baker Tilly, a leading Audit firm in Nigeria where she led various audit engagements with local and multinational clients across different business sectors.