AMVCA 2023: Holmes Awa, Daniel Tom win Best Picture Editor for Crime & Justice

Holmes Awa and Daniel Tom have emerged as the winners of the Best Picture Editor award at the 2023 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Their exceptional talent and skill were recognized for their remarkable work on the captivating crime drama “Crime & Justice.”

The duo faced tough competition from a pool of talented nominees, including Adio Solanke for “Ile Owo,” Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma, and Oluwaseun Adeosun for “Diiche,” Kimera Paul for “Tembele,” Martini Akande for “Brotherhood,” Sanjo Adegoke for “King of Thieves (Agesinkole),” Steve Sodiya for “Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper,” Temitope Folarin for “Anikulapo,” and Valentine Chukwuma for “Battle on Buka S.”

Their triumph amidst a pool of talented nominees showcases their exceptional editing skills and their ability to bring stories to life. As they continue to push boundaries and create captivating visual experiences, Awa and Tom are set to make a lasting impact on the world of filmmaking.