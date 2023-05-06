His grace is available

By Funmi Komolafe

Let’s begin on a note of congratulations. As Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye of RCCG would say, January did not jam us, we conquered February, March did not march us to the grave, and we saw the end of April peacefully and now we are in May, commonly called the month of Grace.

Considering events around us, we have reasons to say thank you Jesus. As believers, we must always let the words of Psalm 136 vs. 1 “ O give thanks unto the LORD; for he is good: for his mercy endureth for ever. “ be our word daily.

That God is good is not in doubt but do we appreciate him enough. Let’s make it habit to appreciate the Lord at all times.

May is commonly referred to as the month of Grace. Could it be because it is a five-letter word? Some even define Grace as “ God’s Riches At Christ’s Expense”. Perhaps, it is in this light that some see May as the month of Grace coming immediately after April the month of resurrection.

May the Spirit of God minister to us on this. What is important however, is how to become a beneficiary of His Grace.

The Grace of God is associated with Christ. We can draw this conclusion with the words of 2nd Corinthians 13 vs. 14 ( NIV) : “ May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God , and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all”.

When we say this, do we really know the deep meaning, which is that, we have called the power of the Trinity; God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit into our lives.

In other words, we have asked for the Power of God to manifest in our lives.

In this month of May, we need to earnestly ask for the Grace of God in our lives.

With his Grace, we receive forgiveness, our spirit is renewed, and we receive the power of God for all things including conception.

Grace is the exclusive preserve of Almighty God. How do I know?

Ephesians 2 vs. 8-9 tells me so. It states: “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:

Not of works, lest any man should boast..

Whatever is that situation, is it about health challenges, emotional challenges or spiritual, with the Grace of God, you will conquer all in Jesus name.

The Lord’s Grace is his love for you. It is his power but it is not available to the thrown at anybody.

You need to ask for it. You need to plug yourself into it.

All of us without exception need the Grace of God.

It is one of the reasons, we always say, “ May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God and the sweet fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with us now and forever”.

We describe fellowship with God as sweet because we know that when the power of God is in anyone, no form of sorrow or bitterness can exist in such a person’s life.

For instance a person who is in debt or in any form of financial crisis has a solution in the grace of God.

2nd Corinthians 8 vs. 9 : “ For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for our sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich”.

A barren woman can be said to be poor in child- bearing but when she receives the Grace of God, the power of God enters into her body and conception would take place her age notwithstanding.

Let’s do a quick study of two verses John 1 vs. 17 ( KJV): “ For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ”.

Galatians 3 vs. 13 &14 Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree:

That the blessing of Abraham might come on the Gentiles through Christ; that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith”.

Barrenness could be a curse but you have a Redeemer in Christ.

I’ll share with you the case of a lady whose deliverance I witnessed in Laughter Foundation International Ministry over five years ago.

The general overseer was ministering to the congregation. A lady suddenly fell down and a voice was speaking through her. . She voice spoke in Yoruba but I’ll try and translate what I heard.

The voice said, “ You cannot take this woman from me. She has offended.

Here was a woman who was married without children.

Let me explain a bit. The force of darkness was hit by the power of God from the Altar and they spoke giving the reasons for which, they would not allow her to have children.

Now you see, that was nothing but a curse. They have held her womb so that she would never have children.

If I remember very well, she came from Benin to attend the church programme.

She fell on the ground and the voice kept screaming, “ you can’t take her from us, she has offended”.

The force of darkness did not disclose what the woman had done or why she was being punished.

A greater power, the Power of God set her free from them during that programme and she went on to deliver of a baby after years of waiting.

That was an unusual case, the forces of darkness surrendered and they spoke. In other cases, they may not speak but the power of God would chase them out.

Brethren, it was the grace of God that located the woman. Was she the only one in the church? No. The Grace of God manifested in her life.

What are you doing to plug yourself into the grace of God?

Mere wishes would not connect you with his Grace. Even medical science would not connect you with his Grace. You have to make the decision to connect his Grace with Faith.

With faith, you can pray without doubt. When you pray without doubt, you will surely receive.

Let’s see what our Lord Jesus said in Mark 11 vs. 23: “ For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith”.

Begin to move the mountain of barrenness, loneliness, indebtedness, sickness or anything that you do not want in your life with prayer.

Prayer with faith would move the obstacle away and move in the power of God that will set you free.

The problem with many of us is that we allow fear to override faith in our lives. When such happens, we are moving away from the Lord’s Grace.

Resolve to conquer fear with prayer.

After all, it is written in 2nd Timothy 1 vs. 7: “ For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind”.

Conquer fear before it conquers you. Anyone that conquers fear is a candidate for testimony. If you allow fear to conquer you, then the challenge may remain forever. God forbid.

You probably heard about the story of a former Speaker of Ondo state that gave birth to her first child at 54.

Many acknowledged the power of God with the expression “ God is indeed awesome”.

May you testify to the grace of God this month?