Hilda Baci: ‘Speed up confirmation’, Moses Bliss urges Guinness Records

Global Gospel Artiste, Minister Moses Bliss has urged the Guinness World Records to speed up the confirmation of Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey aka Hilda Baci for the ‘longest cooking marathon’ in the world by an individual.

Moses Bliss, who is the ‘Miracle No Dey Tire Juses’ crooner, said the world is waiting for the pronouncement of Guinness Book of Record to officially seal Baci’s laudable efforts.

He said the unprecedented feat recorded by the 27-year-old restaurateur speaks to the uncanny determination, exceptional diligence and the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian youth.

“Hilda Baci’s mind-blowing attempt is testament to the unwavering resolve of the Nigerian youth to aim for the stars. Baci has carved a name for herself as a pacesetter and a worthy ambassador of Nigerian youth in the comity of nations, pushing the flag of the country positively across the globe,” Moses stated.

“It is satisfactory that Guinness World Records has acknowledged Baci’s effort and said a review is ongoing to crown her with the much-coveted and deserving position but this should be fast-tracked without compromise for laid-down standards. This only is how to reward hard work.

“Again, the Nigerian youths keep proving our naysayers wrong that many good things can still come from our Nazareth. Like Tobi Amusan, Paul Kehinde, Bose Omolayo, amongst many others, Nigerian youths, the female gender especially, are putting Nigeria on the world map.”

The Akwa Ibom indigene started her cook-athon on Thursday at exactly 4pm and whipped up 55 recipes and more than 100 meals in a 100-hour cooking marathon at the Amore Gardens in the Lekki area of Lagos. Upon her confirmation, she would become the holder of the title which currently belongs to Lata Tondon (India) with a time of 87 hours and 45 minutes.