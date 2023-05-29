Heavy downpour as Makinde takes oath of office for second term

By Adeola Badru

As the slogan of his second term implies, “Omititun 2.0,” Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was on Monday, sworn-in for a second term tenure amid a heavy downpour that is currently disrupting the inauguration.

Held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado Ibadan, the second term inauguration of the governor witnessed a large turnout of his political associates, friends and family, who converged on the venue to witness the event.

As of the time of filing this report, security personnel are strategically located at the venue if the inauguration to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order.