Gunmen strike again, kidnap Catholic priest in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Rampaging gunmen in Imo State, early hours of Sunday kidnapped the catholic priest of Christ the King Parish, Ezinachi/Ugwaku, with the Okigwe Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Jude Maduka in Okigwe council area of Imo state.

It was gathered from different sources of residents and parishioners in the area how the incident happened.

Some said he was kidnapped while hurrying to celebrate Sunday mass, while others alleged that he was kidnapped during an inspection of his New Adoration site at Ogii Village in the Okigwe area.

However, while the people have been enmeshed in confusion and fear some of the residents who did not want to mention their names on the condition of anonymity, linked the incident to the report of the kidnapping for ransom that has been happening in the Okigwe axis as well as politically sponsored attacks in the area.

This is coming a day after two police officers were killed and one injured at Okpala junction in the Ngor Okpala council area of the state.

Gunmen have been on a rampage in some parts of Imo state recently targeting security officers killing and stealing their rifles.

At the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okafor, was yet to respond to the inquiries.