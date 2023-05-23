Gunmen kill 2 in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

The killing of two persons in the Amakohia Ubi community, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, has added to the increasing number of persons killed in the state in recent times.

It will be recalled that a few days earlier, two policemen of the Counter Terrorism Unit of Imo State Police Command, were killed on Owerri-Aba federal highway.

Similarly, last Sunday, a commercial motorcycle operator, identified as Emeka Nnorom, was murdered by a yet-to-be-identified hoodlum at Umuekpu Agwa community, Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard, yesterday: “Two people were killed at Amakohia Ubi community, Ikeduru council of the state.”

The source, said: “One of the victims was going to drop his children in school when they ran into the gunmen.”

A villager, who simply identified herself as Bridget, decried the increasing number of deaths recorded in the state.

Her words: “We do not know the people that besieged our community, Amakohia Ubi. There were serious gunshots for the greater part of Sunday night.

“At daybreak, we thought that the siege was over. People started getting ready for their daily businesses, only for us to hear that a young man, who was taking his children to school had been killed by gunmen.

“The gunmen brought out the late man’s two children from the car and zoomed off with the vehicle. What I cannot say with certainty, is whether they are armed robbers or assassins.”

When contacted, the state police command image maker, Mr. Henry Okoye, assured that the police would not relent in flushing out all criminally minded elements from the state.