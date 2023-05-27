Gunmen kidnap another Catholic Priest in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Unidentified gunmen Friday abducted a Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Mattias Opara, along Ejemekwuru-Izombe Road in Oguta Local Government Area, in Imo state.

The Archdiocesan Chancellor/Secretary, Reverend Father Patrick Mbarah, of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri, in a letter dated Friday, May 26, 2023.

It was gathered that the incident happened while he was driving home after he attended a burial ceremony.

It was stated that the Reverend Father Opara, is the Parish Priest of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Obosima in Owerri West council area of the state.

This incident has increased to two Catholic Priests kidnapped in Imo not less than a week. Last Sunday it was the catholic priest of Christ the King Parish, Ezinachi/Ugwaku, with the Okigwe Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Jude Maduka in the Okigwe council area of Imo state.

It should also be recalled that in the same Oguta area, where Father Mattias Opara, was kidnapped, last Thursday a traditional ruler of Orsu Obodo in the Oguta local government area of Imo State, HRH Eze Victor Ijioma, was shot and set ablaze by unidentified gunmen.

However, at the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okafor, was yet to respond to the inquiries.