Group berates ‘those’ against Tinubu’s inauguration

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A group, Yoruba Commitment Leaders (YCL) has berated individuals and groups who are calling for the postponement or outright cancellation of the swearing-in of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as required by the relevant statutes of the country.

The group noted that the call resulted from the hangover of the heavy defeat suffered at the last Presidential polls.

The group’s position was contained in a communique issued at the end of its meeting held in Ikenne, Ikenne local government area of Ogun State.

The communique was jointly signed by the Convener of the group, Otunba Tayo Onayemi, Barr Akeem Aponmade, the Secretary, Otunba Niyi Sodiya, Chief Diran Bamgbopa and Chief Mrs Buky Tunde Oshunrinde.

The communique read, “YCL noted with dismay the campaign by some individuals and groups for the postponement or outright cancellation of the swearing-in of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as required by the relevant statutes of the country”.

The group said, this is a critical period when all and sundry should collaborate with the President-elect in formulating strategies on how to tackle the myriad of problems confronting the nation including restructuring.

It said, “these people are busy running around looking for ways to scuttle a constitutional process, saying that their efforts are doomed to fail, because they are working against the law of the land.

YCL advises such individuals and groups to go and study the statutes governing the electoral process properly, adding that in the interest of these ‘self-serving individuals’ and the overall interest of the nation, they desist from the reckless and provocative statements and actions that can derail the nation’s democracy.

They should join hands with other well meaning Nigerians to frontally confront the problems bedeviling this country.

“No one can pretend that this is the first general election that will produce a result which would be contested before an election tribunal. Were the declared winners of those elections not sworn in while the legal battles over the results of the elections were going on?”

“YCL then wonders why the case of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect is different. We see pure mischief on the part of those who now advocate for a change in this established legal procedure, as provided in the Electoral Act, in the middle of the game”.

Speaking on the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State, the YCL said, in the spirit of equity justice, fair play and inclusiveness, the Kogi West Senatorial district, which is the majority the Yoruba, Okun people, should be given the opportunity to produce the governor of the state, stressing that other zones in the state had produced governors

The group called “on all Yoruba-loving people in and outside the country to support this worthy cause in Kogi State with all they have.

“There is a need for Yoruba in Kogi to agree to rally around a single candidate out of the three that are in the race if the struggle is to yield any fruitful result”.

“YCL condemned the reckless and almost senseless way in which some profligate Yoruba sell off their lands and buildings, even those they inherited, to other tribes for mere pecuniary considerations, without a thought for their reversionary interests. It is an abomination in Yorubaland and this practice must stop in the overall usability and interest of our race.

Only an outcast rejoices at the debasement of his or her inheritance”.

The group, while expressing displeasure on the rate at which, the youths who are the future of the country involve in societal disorder which include cultism, use of illicit drugs and alcoholism.

It called on the government and other stakeholders to save the save the future of the country from doom, stressing that the country needs these agile and energetic souls to build the nation.