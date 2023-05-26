Group alleges plot to sabotage Enugu gov-elect’s mandate

The Citizens Arise for Democracy (CAD) has complained that there are plans to use the judiciary to sabotage the mandate of Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah.

CAD raised the alarm at a press conference in Abuja, saying the plan is to use the backdoor to impose a governor against the people’s will.

Speaking to the press, the group’s convener, Okwa Dan, said, Nigerians must think of the implication of using senior officials of the NYSC to steal public mandates. It means the nation will one day get to the point where votes would no longer count because some criminal-minded people have perfected how to abuse government institutions for hijacking power.”

CAD, therefore, urged the people of Enugu State to be rise to the occasion and reject any attempt to colonialise their state.