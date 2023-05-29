Gowon, Jonathan, Dame Patience, VP-elect, Shettima, wife arrive Eagle Square

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife Dame Patience Jonathan, the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima and his wife, have arrived at the Eagle Square, venue for the swearing-in.

Also present at the venue are the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

At the venue of the event is former Head of State, General Yakub Gowon.