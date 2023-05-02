Govt not responsible for creating jobs – Adesina

Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said it is not the responsibility of the government to create jobs.

Adesina stated this in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday.

Speaking on the achievements of the Buhari in the last eight years, Adesida noted that all that the government does is create an enabling environment for creating jobs while the private sector creates jobs.

On President Buhari’s promise to create 3 million jobs annually in 2015, Adesina said, “Did you say 3 million was the promise? I wouldn’t say he put a figure. What I recall was that President Buhari gave the per cent of joblessness in the country.

“I wouldn’t recall that he gave a specific figure for the number of jobs we are creating. For all you know, that may have come from anywhere.

“Regard as it may, it is the job and the duty of the government to create an enabling environment for jobs in the country. It is not the government itself that creates jobs. All it does is to create an enabling environment,” he said.

Adesina, however, noted that Buhari has achieved in all sectors including oil and gas, infrastructure, legislative matters, and security.

He said, “Most of the jobs you need in a country would come from the private sector. As long as you have an enabling environment, it is the private sector that will create the jobs.”