Gov Emmanuel mourns late prelate Mbang

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has sent his heartfelt message of condolences to the family of Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Late Dr. Sunday Mbang who died at the age of 86.

Emmanuel in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary/ Special Assistant, Media, Ekerete Udoh, described the passing of the renowned Father in Faith as deeply painful.

“You were a towering figure in the Nigerian Christian community, who, as the Patriarch/Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, for twenty two uninterrupted years, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) and the first Nigerian ever to head the World Methodist Council( WMC), brought honour to Nigeria and in the process won souls for Christ.

“One of your most endearing attributes was that you spoke truth to power, and was a champion for good governance, equity and justice.

“As the Co- Chairman of Nigerian Inter- Religious Council, you advocated a peaceful co-existence and tolerance of our religious diversity.

“I thank you most profoundly for the support and prayers you extended to me, since I came into public service, and most especially, the last almost eight years as the Governor of this State.

“You have been the Leader of our Fathers in Faith, and a tireless and passionate believer in the Akwa Ibom Exceptionalism, Godliness and moral rectitude.

“Nigeria will miss you, the Christian community will miss you, and our dear people will miss you deeply. But we thank God for the life of impact you lived. May your soul rest in peace”, the statement read