Gov Emmanuel appreciate citizens, predecessors, others over support

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

…Says he feels fulfilled

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE outgoing governor of Akwa Ibom State has appreciated the citizens, residents as well as political, religious stakeholders for their immense contributions, and support towards his success story in 8 years in office.

Emmanuel who spoke Friday night during a valedictory dinner organised in his honour at Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort, Uyo, specially thanked God for the grace given to him to serve the people of the state in the governor capacity.

He, however, said for those that he didn’t meet their expectations, that it was not deliberate, stressing that only God has the capability to meet everyone’s expectation at the same time.

His words: “Let me appreciate all those who have supported us in the last eight years, begining from my better half, my dear wife who has been a strong pillar of support over the past eight years. I want to thank my predecessors ably represented by Arc. Obong, Victor Attah who laid this foundation for us to build on.

“Let me also thank my party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Through them I have been able to serve the people; Fathers in-faith, the paramount rulers, my Executive Council members, State House of Assembly members, the Judiciary, security agencies for their collaboration.

“For those that I have fallen short of your expectations, it shows that I am purely but human. It is only God that can meet the expectations of everyone at the same time.

“Please if along the line, I have fallen short of your expectations, it wasn’t deliberate, I must have done that in the course of delivering on the promise. I leave here fulfilled that throughout the eight years I did not place my interest above that of the state”

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the event, and a former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, extolled governor Udom for his leadership qualities, particularly for leaving indelible imprints of development.

He stressed that the out go Governor represents the kind of leader Nigeria desires and prayed that his achievements would be built on by successive admininistrations.

Similarly in his message of goodwill, , Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for the facelift given to all parts of the state and especially for, “the completion of projects he initiated and those he inherited from his predecessors”

On his part, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah appreciated Governor Emmanuel for following the original master plan of the state in the execution of projects, which has made the state to look beautiful.

The valedictory dinner featured, presentation of the governor’s citation, cutting of cake and special performance by musical artistes, Mr. Xto and sugar band.