Gospel Group set for another US tour

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Raqell Gospel Group has confirmed they would be embarking on another US tour pretty soon. According to the leader of the Group, only 12 members out of the 30-member group have been shortlisted for the journey.

“Our 30-man group would be trimmed down to 12 persons who would be going for the tour. Our performances in the US would be to reflect our rich African cultural heritage,” the group leader says.

Raqell Gospel Group is a traditional African singing group that has been involved in the production of some Nollywood movie soundtracks and commercial radio jingles in Nigeria and across Africa because of their culturally unique style of music genre.

The gospel minister and her music group perform melodious African themed songs with compositions set off with traditional instruments such as the talking drum, omele, shekere, agogo and a host of other instruments.

The group reflects the beauty of African music and has contributed to African music, in terms of training, coaching and displaying Africa culture through music, in and outside the African continent.

The multi-award winning cultural group has performed in Nigeria, other African countries, and in the US cities such as Maryland, Chicago, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC, Denver, Atlanta and more.