Fuel subsidy: Tinubu’s supporters now unable to go to work – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

The candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has faulted President Bola Tinubu over his announcement on the removal of fuel subsidy.

Sowore stated this in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The AAC presidential candidate, who opposes the fuel subsidy removal, said Tinubu failed to announce an increase in the minimum wage from N30,000 to N250,000.

He said while the minimum wage for Nigerian workers remains at N30,000, those who are supporting the fuel subsidy removal have not been able to pay their way to work following the sudden fuel price hikes across the country, which have led to hikes in transport fares.

Sowore stated, “Worker’s minimum wage is N30k per month, @officialABAT just stumbled a few times at his inauguration and the only thing he could say was “Fuel Subsidy” is gone!

“He didn’t say next…Minimum Wage is now N250k! And now those who claimed this is good for Nigeria are stranded at home unable to pay their way to work.

“Those who said an increase in minimum wage would lead to inflation are not saying a 300% increase in fuel price will kill everyone, even the middle class (if there exist any). They don’t care about you,” he said.

In a trending video from Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, a Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) mega filling station at Lagos Bus Stop in the city opened its gates for customers to buy fuel but motorists refused to go in as it was being sold at N511 per litre.

It was learnt that NNPCL stations in Bayelsa State had started selling petrol for N500 per litre.

In Awka, Anambra State capital, some private filling stations are currently selling fuel between N520 and N700 per litre.

This has led to sudden hikes in transport fares as internal transport from Arroma roundabout to Kwata Junction Flyover which used to be N100 is now N200, while From Arroma roundabout to popular Eke Awka Market which used to be N250 is now N500.