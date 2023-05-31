Fuel Scarcity: We are the problem, not Tinubu – Tacha

Former BBNaija housemate, Tacha has blamed Nigerians for the hikes in fuel prices following the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to her, Nigerians took the decision to place hardship on themselves by increasing fuel prices when the subsidy itself was yet to be removed.

She said Tinubu only made a statement that does not translate to the subsidy being removed.

The reality TV star said, “Let nobody deceive you, Tinubu is not the problem we ourselves are the problem.

“The President just made a statement, he has not yet announced that the subsidy has been removed, he only said he will remove it but it hasn’t been removed. We have started hiking the price of everything and fueling stations have already started selling fuel at increased prices, selling fuel for #500.”