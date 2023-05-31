Fuel scarcity: Don’t make life difficult for Deltans, Oborevwori tells marketers

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has cautioned petroleum marketers in the state against making life difficult for Deltans by hoarding and hiking the pump price of petrol and other petroleum products.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Festus Ahon, said the State Government would not watch marketers exploit Deltans of their hard-earned income through the creation of artificial scarcity.

Oborevwori said the state government would not hesitate to take necessary action against any filling station found to be hoarding the product or selling above the official price.

“We have heard and seen the reaction of Petroleum Marketers in the state to the announcement of alleged subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.”, he said, noting that the state government would not tolerate acts that would make life difficult for Deltans.

While soliciting the support of all stakeholders in the state government’s determination to make life more meaningful for Deltans, he said the desire of his administration was to grow the economy of the State through its MORE agenda.

According to him, the state government had been inundated with reports of filling stations in the state hoarding products and creating artificial scarcity with the intent to hike prices, describing the action of the marketers as unpatriotic and waging economic war against the people of the state.

Oborevwori urged marketers to be patriotic and sell their products to the general public at the official pump price, disclosing that the relevant government agencies had been directed to monitor the situation and ensure total compliance with the directive.