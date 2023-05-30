Fuel price hits N680 per litre in Abia

Anti riot policemen look at workers sit during a protest demanding that the government reinstate prices of fuel at 86.50 naira ($0.43, 0.38 euros) per litre in Lagos, on May 18, 2016. Nigeria’s government on May 18 warned against “illegal strike action” after some union members vowed to press ahead with a national strike over petrol price rises despite a court injunction. / AFP PHOTO

By Steve Oko

Pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, is now selling for between N600 and N680 per litre at different petrol stations where the product is available.

Many filing stations which had sold the product on Monday did not open for business Tuesday morning after the newly-inaugurated President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, had declared that the era of fuel subsidy was over.

Only few filling stations were observed dispensing petrol in Umuahia, and the few who were selling sold at cut-throat price.