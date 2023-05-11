Four teenagers charged with murder of police officer in US

By Biodun Busari

Four teenagers have been charged with the murder of a police officer in Chicago, the United States.

Authorities announced on Wednesday that a 16-year-old was among the teenagers charged for fatally shooting Officer Areanah Preston, CBS said.

The 24-year-old officer had just finished her shift and was still in uniform when shot and killed at about 1:42 am on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Eric Carter, at a news conference, said the four suspects – ages 19, 19, 18 and 16 – “were out looking for victims” that night and are believed to be linked to multiple robberies and car theft in the hours leading up to Preston’s murder.

As Preston was returning home, the teens pulled up in a stolen car, and at least two of the teens allegedly fired at her, according to police.

CBS reported that Preston returned fire, but the teens continued to shoot, and they allegedly stole Preston’s gun before fleeing, Carter said.

Preston’s gun has not yet been retrieved from her killers, police said.

Police identified three of the four suspects Wednesday as Trevell Breeland, 19; Joseph Brooks, 19, and Jakwon Buchanan, 18; but the 16-year-old was not named.

The four suspects were all charged with first-degree murder and face other charges, including armed robbery and arson, police said. The 16-year-old will be charged as an adult, police said.

Carter said Preston was a “beloved, daughter, sister and friend who wanted to make a difference in this world” and “create a better future for Chicago.”