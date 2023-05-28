Foundation empowers physically challenged, widows in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – NOT less than 500 people made up of people with disabilities, widows, students, and businessmen selected from the five local government areas of Edo North senatorial district yesterday benefited from The Caridad Ernesto Empowerment Foundation where the beneficiaries received food items and other cooking materials and undisclosed amounts of money as business and education grant to others.



Speaking at the ceremony which was held in Auchi, headquarters of Etsako West local government area, the Director General of the Foundation, Tijani Muhammed said the event was the fourth and that the foundation whose owner has chosen to remain anonymous had previously extended the gesture to Edo Central Senatorial District and in future would cover the entire state.

“Today’s event is in four phases, one to give donations to the physically challenged people and widows and then grant for Education and business.

“The man behind this came from a very humble background and what he is trying to do is to give back to his people across the three senatorial districts of Edo State, to identify their need and support them. We gave food items and other items to widows and the physically challenged and then granted business and education. This is our fourth and very soon we will design the next programme.”

A beneficiary, Okhakumhe Moses who is the Chairman of People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in Etsako Central local government area said “I am short of words but I have to say thank you because what I saw today, is something I cannot just explain, I am overwhelmed but I say thank you and may God reward our benefactor and wherever he got the money to do this, God will replenish him and protect him and his family”.



Also, Gabriel Ukanah from Igarra in Akoko-Edo local government area said “I want to thank the organizer of this programme, I think we quite appreciate and on behalf of myself and other colleagues that we came here together from Igarra in Akoko-Edo we want to say that God will continue to replenish his purse and in all his endeavours, God will continue to be with him we quite appreciate this” while Alasa Deborah another beneficiary said “We are very grateful and appreciate the man that has done this and we pray for all those that he has also used to reach us God will continue to enrich him and this that we have been given, we will never forget.”

One of the beneficiaries of the education grant, Frank Anaverokhia a 400 Level Medical Student from Etsako Central local government area said “I am very grateful to receive this grant to help me in my education. I am a 400 Level medical student at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma. I am very grateful for this and I pray for the donor that God should support him and replenish him and provide for him to be able to empower more people.”