Former NIPSS DG, Yakubu Sankey killed

Jos – A one-time Acting Director of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Plateau State, Dr. Yakubu Sankey is dead.

He was reportedly killed in his hometown in Southern Kaduna by some assailants who invaded his home.

His tribesman who didn’t want to be named said “This unfortunate incident happened last week, I don’t know the details but some people said some kidnappers invaded his home and attempted to abduct him but when they failed, they decided to kill him. Another version said when his house was invaded, he was not the target but his brother but when they met the brother’s absence, they descended on him and killed him. Whatever is it, he was killed last week.”

However, his former place of work has paid tributes to the deceased.



The Head of Public Affairs in NIPSS, Professor Sola Adeyanju told Vanguard that, “Dr. Sankey was here as the Executive Director of Administration and in the process became the Acting DG. Many people spoke glowingly about his tenure and his contributions towards the development of the National Institute.

“Even after his retirement, he still had contacts with the National Institute. The situation is very unfortunate, it happened in his village. From what we heard, he was attacked and unfortunately, he was gunned down. In his memory, the National Institute has opened a condolence register and that day, the flag was flown at half mast in his honour. The National Institute has also paid a condolence visit to his family.”