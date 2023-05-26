Five enticing advantages of land banking

By Osasere Esther Imafidon

Land banking, an age-old practice of real estate investment, has garnered commendations for its effectiveness in wealth creation. In this article, we delve into the top five benefits that this investment strategy provides, a discussion that is sure to pique the interest of both seasoned and novice real estate investors.

Land banking is the strategic purchase of undeveloped or partially developed land at a bargain price, with the intention of holding onto it until its value appreciates significantly. The practice allows for reselling at a profitable rate or future development. It’s a fail-safe method to grow your wealth, providing an anchoring point for your cash and a surefire route to amassing equity. Land banking not only safeguards your investment against inflation, but it also provides a tangible asset – a real property that you can liquidate, lease out, engage in joint ventures with, or even pass onto the next generation.

While traditional banking investments may disappoint with their meager interest rates, land banking comes to the rescue with annual returns that could reach a staggering 35%. It offers an enticing alternative for those looking to maximize their investments.

Land banking is a fantastic tool for long-term financial planning. As parents, investing in land banking can secure your children’s future. How? The land you purchase today could easily fund their education tomorrow. You could even think of it as an inheritance, a financial head-start when they come of age. Likewise, for those looking to retire in comfort, land banking can supplement your retirement plans beautifully.

To sum up, here are the top five benefits of land banking:

Affordability: The land is an affordable long-term investment. Minimal maintenance: Land banking requires very little or no maintenance cost. Accessibility: A minimal startup capital is needed to get started. High returns: Land banking promises premium returns through constant land value appreciation. Security: It is a tangible asset that provides reliable social security.

Choosing the right location is crucial for reaping the maximum benefits of land banking. With this in mind, savvy investors are snapping up properties in the Ibeju Lekki/Epe axis of Lagos State, anticipating the region’s future growth. It’s a tested and proven method of wealth accumulation, and today, I urge you to consider this golden opportunity. Dive into the world of land banking – and watch your wealth grow!

*Imafidon wrote in via [email protected]