Firm empowering Nigerians through tech education and beyond

Hagital Consulting Limited, under the dynamic leadership of CEO Omiyale Yomi, is much more than a business in Nigeria’s EdTech space. It’s a ministry, a transformative force committed to alleviating financial hardship through top-tier tech education.

Yomi, with a rich professional background in multinational auditing and Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, brings unique insight and passion to Hagital. Prior to founding Hagital, he spent five years as a Tax Accountant with a prestigious Big 4 Auditing firm, then moved on to become a Senior Tax Adviser at the largest indigenously owned Oil Production and Exploration Company in Nigeria. His multifaceted career also extends to spirituality, serving as the Senior Pastor of the Household of Kings Church in Lagos.

Guided by Yomi’s experience and vision, Hagital, in a span of just four and a half years, has trained over 10,000 Africans in 15 countries in essential tech skills. Their unique three-tiered approach, integrating the Technical School, The Career Coaching University, and The Tech Conclave, provides a holistic education experience unmatched in the industry.

Despite challenges, such as shifting the students’ focus from quick financial gains to mastering technical skills, Yomi’s leadership has steered Hagital towards innovative solutions. One such solution was the strategic shift to virtual training programs, making education more accessible and flexible.

As Hagital prepares for its upcoming free cybersecurity training in June 2023, the excitement is palpable. This event, reflecting Yomi’s commitment to tech education, reaffirms Hagital’s pioneering status in the industry.

Join the journey led by Omiyale Yomi, as Hagital Consulting continues to revolutionize the tech education landscape in Nigeria, transforming lives one training session at a time