Home » Entertainment » Fireboy drops new single ‘Someone’
Entertainment

May 4, 2023

Fireboy drops new single ‘Someone’

Fireboy drops new single ‘Someone’

Afrobeats star, Fireboy has dropped a new single, ‘Someone’ that has gone fans excited.

The ‘Peru’ crooner released the new single on Thursday.

Titled ‘Someone’, the track is a blend of Electronic Dance Elements and percussions for Dance record.

The single conveys the musings of a hopeless romantic contemplating the reality of losing the woman he loves.

Related News

This is Fireboy’s first release in 2023, one that trails his contribution to the epic ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ album soundtrack.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.