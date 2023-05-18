Fire guts FCTA ‘Generator House’

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A late-Thursday fire outbreak at the premises of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has affected its generator house and ICT department.

The fire which reportedly started at about 8pm was later brought under control by personnel of the FCT Fire Service.

While three vehicles were said to have been affected, there was however no casualty.

Although the main cause of the inferno was unknown as of the time of filing this report, there were indications that it could have been as a result of an electrical spark.