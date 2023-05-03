FG signs agreement with UK firm on Tech Park

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) has signed an agreement with Across Atlantic Development (AAD), a United Kingdom based company to develop and establish a Science and Technology Park, as well as Science Museum at Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO) Abuja.

This partnership was initiated through the private-public partnership (PPP) initiative, with AAD pledging to provide the required funding for the development of the SHESTCO Science and Technology Park.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, in Abuja, the Minister of Science Technology and Innovation, Sen. Adeleke Mamora disclosed that promoting and establishment of science and technology parks in Nigeria had been the desire of the ministry since 2006.

Recall that six science parks were initially proposed, one in each geo-political zone after a nationwide survey to identify the science, engineering, technology and innovation (SETI) landscape of the country before a model science and technology park at Sheda Science and Technology was approved, where 79.5 hectares of land was provided.

Adeleke noted that the implementation of the signing of the MoU must be achieved to create more jobs for the youths through the science park. He assured stakeholders that the ministry was already partnering with institutions and development partners locally and internationally to assist in the implementation of the SHESTCO Science and Technology Park.

In his own remarks, the Minister of State, Science Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikoh described STI as a key element of the micro-small and medium-scale enterprises strategy and action.

According him, SHESTCO Science and Technology Park would serve as a model for replication by state governments, universities, the private sector and other organisations interested in establishing science and technology parks. He tasked stakeholders to take specific actions and initiatives to achieve the desired objectives of mainstreaming STI in the national development agenda.

Earlier in his welcome address, the director-general of SHESTCO, Prof. Paul Onyenekwe stated that SHESTCO has provided a strong science base for the takeoff of the park. He stressed that a Science and Technology Park of this magnitude is expected to consist of supporting infrastructure for its establishment and development to achieve the desired goal of springing up knowledge-based enterprises.

The CEO of AAD, Dr. David Apollos, disclosed that the science park is a multi-million-dollar project that will move the country forward through STI. He revealed that it had obtained 90 per cent of the project fund, with the EU providing over 70 per cent of the funds.