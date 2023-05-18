FG lauds Soludo on commitment to national food system plan

The Federal Government has commended Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra for his administration’s commitment towards the implementation of national food system transformation pathways in Nigeria.

Dr Sanjo Faniran, Director of Social Development in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, made the commendation at the Southern Nigeria workshop on food security held in Awka on Thursday.

Faniran is also the National Convener for Implementation for United Nations Action Plan for Food System Transformation Pathways.

The Convener who declared Anambra as co-converner of the programme in Southeast, said Soludo’s acceptance to host the workshop was an indication of his desire to key into the Federal Government’s effort to ensure food security.

He said the workshop was to generate inputs from the 17 Southern States into the national implementation strategy in order to produce a national document which related with the people and would be easily implementable.

Faniran said ensuring available, nutritious and healthy food was on sure way of guaranteeing a healthy, prosperous and less vulnerable population.

In his speech, Dr Forster Ihejiofor, Commissioner For Agriculture in Anambra, described the UN food systems transformation agenda as an ambitious plan aimed at transforming global food production and consumption systems.

Nnajiofor said the programme, if carried through, would ensure sustainable food security, improved nutrition, and economic development while also protecting the environment.

He said Soludo, upon assumption of office, prioritised promotion of sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices which enhanced biodiversity, soil health and climate resilience.

“Today’s summit is timely and essential as we seek to domesticate this agenda in the 17 states in the southern Nigeria. It is vital that we develop a comprehensive and tailored approach that reflects our unique needs, challenges and opportunities.

“We must prioritise sustainable agriculture practices that improve productivity, reduce waste, and protect the environment while enhancing food.

On her part, Ms Chiamaka Nnake, Commissioner for Budget And Economic Planning in Anambra, said the State was excited to host a workshop that was focused on strengthening food systems across Southern Nigeria.

Nnake said the transformation exercise would create a healthier, more sustainable and equitable food system that will ensure food security and optimal nutrition for all citizens.

“In Anambra, we understand the critical role that food systems can play in supporting the growth of our economy and the livelihood of Anambra people.

“We expect that these initiatives will cause a significant reduction in the number of people without access to food, decline in food-related disease, and improve the livelihoods of people,” she said.

She thanked the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning for the proactive approach to the 78 priority actions presented by President Muhammed Buhari at the UN Food Systems Summit in New York in September 2021.