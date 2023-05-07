FG confirms planned inauguration of 650,000 bpd Dangote Refinery

…as experts express optimism about meeting local demand

By Udeme Akpan

The Federal government, yesterday, confirmed the planned inauguration of the 650,000 barrels per day, bpd Dangote Refinery on May 2023.

The company had indicated that the $19 billion plant will be inaugurated before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

In his Twitter post, Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed the development saying the project will boost the country’s local refining of crude oil.

He said, “Efforts by the Federal Government to make Nigeria self-sufficient in local refining of crude oil to save the scarce foreign exchange used in the importation of petroleum products have received a boost as the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery, is set for inauguration on May 22nd, 2023, by President Muhammadu Buhari.”