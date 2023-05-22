FG appoints Abdul as Yabatech Rector

By Adesina Wahab

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul as the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech.

Abdul, a chief lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering was until this appointment, the Director of Open Distance and Flexible E-Learning(formerly, Flexible Skills Development Centre) of the College.

He was also a former Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, in addition to serving as chairman and member of important and strategic management and academic board committees.

Abdul, a native of Ado-Odo-Otta in Ogun State was born in 1965. He joined the service of Yaba College of Technology in 1993 as Lecturer 2 and rose steadily to become a chief lecturer in 2012.

He obtained his Ph.D (Engineering) in 2011 from Okayama University, Okayama, Japan.

He got M.Sc in Industrial and Production Engineering in 2004 from the University of Ibadan and M.Sc in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Lagos, where he had earlier got a B.Sc also in Mechanical Engineering.

He is a member of many professional bodies. Abdul, a scholar of high repute and immense quality, has published valuable and scholarly papers in both local and international journals.

He is married with children and is succeeding Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe whose tenure as Rector ended on the 29th of January, 2023.