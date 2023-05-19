FCMB founder, Subomi Balogun dies at 89

Founder of new generation bank, FCMB, Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, is dead.

According to reports, Balogun reportedly died in London Friday morning at the age of 89.

He was Otunba Tunwase of Ijebuland before his death.

As a ranking Ijebu Chief, his death will, however, only be officially announced in line with tradition.

Balogun who pioneered investment banking as well as indigenous financial entrepreneurship in Nigeria, was 89 years old àt his last birthday.



