FCMB eliminates insufficient airtime constraints for customers

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has introduced a unique product, the FCMB Airtime Advance, to enable customers to borrow between N200 and N5,000 directly from their bank accounts to purchase airtime, regardless of their financial standing.

The Airtime Advance solution aims to provide immediate relief to customers who may be in urgent need of airtime to make phone calls, send text messages or engage in other essential communication activities. With FCMB Airtime Advance, customers will no longer need to agonise over how to top up airtime on their phone lines.

FCMB Airtime Advance is an innovative proprietary product of the bank. The product will eliminate the discomfort of getting disconnected in the middle of telephone calls due to insufficient airtime by bridging the funding gap.

Customers with or without existing FastCash loans can access the Airtime Advance based on eligibility by dialling FCMB’s USSD code of *329# or via the loan string *329*11#. The loan has flexible repayment cycles, and the repayment is taken from funds in the customer’s account.

The product also allows a qualified customer to purchase Airtime Advance for family, friends, and associates.

Speaking at the product launch in Lagos recently, Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, said the Bank is, “excited to take the lead as the first in the Nigerian banking industry to introduce an Airtime Advance product.

“We want to support as many people as we can. It gives a lot of joy to realise that we are helping individuals, households, and businesses across the nation meet critical needs.

While urging Nigerians to take advantage of the FCMB Airtime Advance, Mrs. Edun reiterated the Bank’s commitment to delivering value-added digital banking solutions and superior customer experience.

Also commenting, FCMB’s Divisional Head, Personal Banking, Mr. Shamsideen Fashola, said, “The Airtime Advance is a product of necessity. The inability to purchase airtime, which limits communication or getting disconnected during a call due to insufficient airtime, can be embarrassing. Our Airtime Advance solution will eliminate this, enabling more Nigerians to connect by having access to money to top-up their lines.”

Mr. Fashola noted that the Bank’s array of retail banking products would continue to resonate with the market, lifestyle and needs of the people. He promised that the Bank would continue to leverage technology and innovation to offer a seamless customer experience at all its touchpoints.