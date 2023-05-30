Fasoranti to Tinubu: There shouldn’t be excuse for failure

— Pick only the best that Nigeria can offer

—- Choose men, and women of impeccable character, competence, capacity

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

National Leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu, warning him that Nigerians wouldn’t take his failure as an excuse.

Fasoranti in a congratulatory message, made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital, said that ” the whole world knows that you are prepared for the job, and therefore there should be no excuse for failure.

” I am highly delighted to write on behalf of myself and Afenifere to congratulate you on the propitious occasion of your inauguration today as the 16th President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your trajectory to the podium today has been long and tortuous, but the arduous path has only made the victory Sweet.

“Today, Nigeria is facing a myriad of challenges on multiple fronts that require urgent and decisive actions.

” These include the exceptionally high level of insecurity, poor and nose-driving economy, derelict infrastructure, youth unemployment and the hydra-headed Corruption among others.

I have gone through your “Renewed Hope 2023 -Action Plan for a Better Nigeria publication and after listening to your maiden broadcast, I am convinced that if the plans enunciated in the speech and personal manifesto are religiously and meticulously implemented the challenges will be mitigated and Nigeria will surely be a greater nation.

” In selecting your team, please pick the best that Nigeria can offer and I believe that this country is well endowed with the human resources that can turn her fortunes around.

” Choose men and women of impeccable character, competence and capacity and post them to their areas of maximum benefit for the nation.

“It is my prayer that the good Lord will grant you the wisdom, zeal, strength of character, good health and the courage of your conviction to steer the ship of our great nation to the promised shore of peace and prosperity.

The Yoruba leader said ” You can count on the unalloyed support of Afenifere throughout your tenure.