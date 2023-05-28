Fashion model, Araga wins Misters of Nigeria Pageant 2023

Fashion and runway model, Oluwaseyifunmi Araga has emerged winner of the Misters of Nigeria Male Pageant. The grand finale of the competition took place on 28th May, at Oriental Hotel, Lagos where he triumphed over a pool of talented contestants to claim the coveted title.

The Nigerian Male Pageant, renowned for its celebration of style, talent, and charisma, seeks to showcase the nation’s exceptional male models and their contributions to the fashion and entertainment industry. This year’s edition surpassed all expectations, attracting an array of dashing contestants from various backgrounds and regions across Nigeria.

Oluwaseyifunmi, a 25-year-old visionary who hails from Ogun state, captivated both the judges and the audience with his exceptional charm, charisma, and impeccable modeling prowess. As the main winner, he will be representing Nigeria at the Mister Global international pageant billed to hold in Thailand later this year.

Completing his Royal court are Martin Osagie; (the new Mister International Nigeria who will compete at Mister International competition holding in Thailand) and Henri Keyz (the new Manhunt Nigeria who will represent Nigeria at the 2023 Manhunt International final in Vietnam).

Hosted by Grandprince Ita and Violet Ejiata, the pageant final witnessed the presence of celebrities from the pageant and entertainment industry including reigning Miss Universe Nigeria and BBNaija star Prince Nelson amongst others.

The new winners will serve as ambassadors for the pageant’s initiatives, representing Nigeria at prestigious fashion events, collaborating with renowned designers, and participating in various philanthropic endeavors.