Falz seeks prayers as he undergoes surgery in UK

Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has undergone knee surgery in the United Kingdom.

The songwriter took to his Instagram page to narrate how he sustained an injury on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Falz said he was playing football in November 2022 when he sustained the knee injury.

He added that the surgery was conducted on May 2, 2023, at a medical facility in London.

“Current situation. It’s a whole journey to being 100% back. Say a prayer for me,” he wrote in the caption.

“Today is the 26th of November 2022. I am walking with a little bit of a limb. Few days ago, on the 23rd, I went to play football and I sustained a knee injury,” he said in the video.

“This is November 30, 2022. About a week since I tore my ACL. To be honest I didn’t know what the hell happened on the day. I just knew it felt really painful. MRI (magnetic resonance imagine) result came back and it showed that it is a complete tear on my ACL. I have been advised to go into surgery to fix it.

“About 1.5 hrs later. ACL reconstruction done under local + general aesthetic.”