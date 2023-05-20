Excitement as PEFTI students drop music video

By Benjamin Njoku

Students of the multiple-award-winning PEFTI Film Institute recently released an electrifying music video for their hit single “Kosowo”; which was produced by the school management.

The song details the many struggles and pains of the average Nigerian youth while giving hope for a brighter tomorrow based on hard work and persistence. The project was produced by members of the PEFTI family, as the song was performed by The Pencils Band, with a beat by Salt, while the music video was directed by Director A3 & IMO.

According to Abiola Adenuga, Managing Director, PEFTI, “As a creative institute, not only do we encourage our students to explore their creativity, we are also ready to support them in all ways to achieve their dreams. Kosowo is available on YouTube, Boom Play, Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, and other streaming services worldwide. Fans are advised to be on the lookout for more projects from the Students.