Empowering immigrants is my driving force, says Anoliefo, scrum master

Pamela Anoliefo, a seasoned release trained engineer, scrum master and project manager with over 15 years of experience, making waves in Canada’s technology industry, has said Empowering immigrants is my driving force.

An immigrant herself, Anoliefo said she is passionate about effecting positive change and helping others succeed as entrepreneurs and brand ambassadors in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

In a statement, Anoliefo said her journey began five years ago when she and her family immigrated to Canada. Driven by a burning desire to embrace innovation and transformative technology, she embarked on a mission to explore and implement cutting-edge approaches that harness the benefits of technological advancements.

With a successful track record in executing projects across diverse industries, including Fintech, Retail, and Financial Services, Anoliefo is known for her result-oriented mindset. Her expertise lies in guiding organizations through the transition from traditional Project Management to Agile methodologies, coaching and mentoring newly formed Scrum teams.

Beyond her professional achievements, Anoliefo is the Executive Director and Founder of Redluxe Consulting, a full-service training company specializing in Scrum Master training.

Recognizing the need to equip newcomers to Canada with the necessary skills and mentorship, she tailored her training programs to support immigrants in relaunching their careers within the technology sector.

Passionate about fostering workplace inclusion and diversity, Anoliefo actively contributes to her community. As a dedicated volunteer, she was elected as one of forty councillors at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, serving as an advisory and ambassadorial figure to the university as a whole.

Anoliefo’s commitment to empowering others extends beyond her training company, as she has provided free professional training to hundreds of new immigrants, helping them secure roles in Scrum and Business Analysis.

During International Women’s Day in 2023, she even ran a campaign offering a lucky female immigrant a free 6-week Scrum training, mentorship, and one-year job coaching.

Speaking about her driving force, Anoliefo shared, “Many immigrants face challenges finding meaningful work that aligns with their skill sets. I began mentoring and coaching new migrants to Canada, and witnessing the positive impact on their confidence and employment opportunities motivated me to start my own consulting firm.”

Anoliefo’s success stems from her belief in the transformative power of education and skill development.

“Empowering individuals with the necessary skills to embark on new careers not only helps them achieve financial stability but also makes a significant difference in their families and contributes to the overall economy,” she explained.

One aspect that sets Anoliefo’s career apart is the work-life balance it offers, combined with its rewarding financial prospects. As she continues to make strides in the technology industry, Anoliefo encourages more individuals, regardless of their background, to consider careers in technology.

With Pamela Anoliefo at the helm, immigrants in Canada are finding new opportunities, organizations are transforming through Agile methodologies, and diversity and inclusion are becoming integral parts of the technology landscape. Her dedication to empowering others and driving innovation serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and tech professionals across the country.