EFCC: Ortom has nothing to hide – AIDE

By Peter Duru

Erstwhile media aide to former governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Mr. Terver Akase, has said his principal was not afraid to submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for questioning.

Akase, who was reacting to an online media report that agents of the anti-graft agencies were on the trail of his principal, maintained that the former governor had nothing to hide because he ran a transparent government.

In a statement issued yesterday in Makurdi, he said: “We read some online reports which stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has deployed a team of its officers to Benue State to arrest and detain the immediate past Governor of the State, Samuel Ortom over unfounded allegations.

“While we doubt the authenticity of the reports, it is pertinent to state categorically that His Excellency Samuel Ortom has nothing to hide and will be available if and whenever the EFCC invites him.

“Governor Ortom has repeatedly said that he ran a transparent administration and is willing to honour the invitation of any anti-corruption agency that wants to get clarifications on operations of his administration.”

An online medium had in a recent report claimed that operatives of the anti-graft agency had moved into Benue State from Abuja with the intention of arresting the former governor for questioning.

Efforts to get reaction from the Makurdi command of the commission last night was unsuccessful.