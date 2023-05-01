Edo: Suspension gale rocks APC

By OzioruvaAliu





BENIN CITY – ALL is not well with the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as suspensions and rebuttals have been trailing the party since the supplementary election the ceded the majority of the of the state house of assembly to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



The latest is the purported suspension of a former Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice Henry Idahagbon over alleged anti-party activities.



The leadership of the party which announced the suspension of Idahagbon on Monday said the decision was reached following the outcome of a disciplinary report set up to investigate the former commissioner in accordance with Article 21 (B) of the APC constitution (March 2022 as amended.



The suspension letter which was endorsed by the chairman of the party in Egor, Chief Emmanuel Iyase, Osaro Osa Eribo, (Vice Chairman), Hon Joshua Uwagboe, (Secretary), and 17 others was addressed to the State chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd), Engr Lawrence Okah, and copied former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.



But the when contacted, Idahagbon said “Those who suspended me are jokers and should not be taken seriously It is just an April Fool joke coming at the end of April when it should have come on April 1st”

Part of the letter reads “That Subject to the hallowed provisions of our party’s constitution and the right to fair hearing Barr. Henty Idahagbon was invited severally by the Local Government disciplinary Committee but blatantly refused to honor the invitation thereby flouting rules, regulation and decisions of the party (see article 21: vii of APC Constitution) .

“That Barr Henry Idahagbon encouraged sponsored and openly aided aspirants against the party and devoted his chambers to challenge and file an action in court against the party which said case in suit no. FHC/13/CO/52/21 against the party without first exhausting all avenues for redress as enshrined in the hallowed provisions of our party’s constitution. This of course is in contravention of article 21. xi of APC Constitution.

“That we have irrefutable facts, that Barr Henry Idahagbon did not vote in the last Elections. This fact was further re-echoed by his ward chairman Mr Nosa Oviarobo at an enlarged meeting of APC Egor, LGA. Instead he was busy hob-nobbling with PDP leaders whom he severally mingled with and was seen in a political meeting at the GRA residence of the Esama of Benin.”