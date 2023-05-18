Edo govt partners firm to develop path for socio-economic devt

Socio-economic development is pivotal in a state and the Edo State government is not lagging in paths for socio-economic development.

Consequently, at a courtesy visit to the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, Guinness Nigeria Plc has reiterated its commitment to more socio-economic engagement programmes that would improve the standard of living of residents of the state.

The Company’s Managing Director, Mr. John Musunga, who led the Guinness team explained that doing business in Edo State has been relatively easy largely due to the cooperation of the people and the Edo State Government.

In reciprocating the kind gesture of the state, Musunga stated that “over one hundred women in Edo State have been empowered through the Guinness Nigeria Plan W empowerment programme for women. Beneficiaries in this programme are given seed capital, start-up assets and trained in basic business and accounting skills to run their trade. The Plan W empowerment programme is part of our tactical deployment under our diversity and inclusion programme with over 900 beneficiaries across Nigeria”.

He added that “We have plans to expand our investment in Nigeria. Against the backdrop of rumours that Guinness is planning to leave Nigeria, we have recently committed millions of dollars to our plants across the country including the one in Benin so we can create more jobs and contribute our quota to the socio-economic growth and development of Nigeria and the people”.

Governor Obaseki stated in his speech that his administration is working nonstop to improve the economic environment in the state for investors.

Obaseki noted that “as a government, we are encouraging people to come and do business in the state, we are putting a transport hub together, we are building parks to organise transportation better. In terms of skills and capacity building, we are getting our young people trained in skills and technology. From the government side, we are ensuring that we grow our Gross Domestic Product significantly”.

He urged the Guinness Benin factory to use Western Boys High School as a Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Center, stating that his administration is serious about skills and capacity building.

The Governor emphasised that the young people who are trained at the centre may at some point become skilled workers that would work in the Guinness factory and other notable places where the skills they have gathered would become an asset.

At the palace of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Eheneden Erediauwa, Ewuare II, Musunga congratulated the Oba on what has been a peaceful reign and sought his blessings.

Musunga explained that “we have ambitious sustainability and responsibility targets which builds on our achievements to date and are also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These targets focus on three areas that relate most to our business which are alcohol in society, building thriving communities and reducing our environmental impact”.

He added that “With the Diageo Water of Life Initiative and partnership with WaterAid, we have contributed to providing clean and portable water to over two million people including the residents of Benin. We look forward to more collaborations that will be beneficial to the people of Edo State as we work together to better the lives of our people”.

Responding, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, prayed to God to expand businesses that employ youths in the State. Highpoint was the presentation of a copy of the Guinness World Record book 2023 to His Royal Majesty.