Economy: Security experts task incoming govt on industrialisation

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Experts in the security industry have tasked the incoming government of President-elect, Bola Tinubu to be focused on industrializing the country as well as deliberate about security architecture.

The experts: Country Security Manager for West Africa, IBM, Olufemi Kayode; Executive Vice Chairman, PR 24, Peter Okolo and Intelligence & Risk Consultant, Kikelomo Sodeko; who spoke in a panel session at the just concluded Securex West Africa Expo for the security, fire, safety and facilities management industry, said that most industries in the country have closed shops to become event centres, churches among others.

According to them, the incoming government should look into industrialisation, adding, “we have a lot of our industries as warehouses, event centres, churches, let us revive our industrial sector and create jobs”. They also said it is about increasing the welfare of the frontline officers, adding that the administration must be focused, deliberate and sincere about the security architecture of the country.

They said it should not just be about the youths, “even the old, lets synergise, lets industrialise this country, once they are able to reduce insecurity to the minimum they would be able to provide public service for the citizens and also be able to improve the economy of the country”.

Earlier in his welcome remark, Regional Director, Afrocet Montgomery, Mr. George Pearson, said that it is necessary to build a safety and security ecosystem that supports common vision and aspirations for sustainable peace and prosperity.

He said that the expo is an avenue for suppliers and service providers in the security sector to display their cutting-edge product and service offerings, and showcase the latest technology in safety and security management, adding that feedback from participants also indicate that securex is a prime avenue for industry participants to deepen their knowledge about global trends and new advancements in safety and security management.

Pearson said: “We must work together to develop holistic, collaborative responses and deploy the right technology, resources and skilled manpower to achieve the desired results”.