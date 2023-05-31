Ebonyi governor disowns official portrait in circulation

Nwifuru

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, says his photograph, currently in circulation on the social media, does not represent his official portrait.

Nwifuru disowned the portrait in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The governor, in the statement, disclosed that the photograph does not represent his official portrait as the governor.

“The public should disregard the photograph as the governor’s official portrait will be made public when it is ready,” the statement read.