Dokpesi’s death painful, shocking – Ibori

Chief Raymond Dokpesi

Former governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori, has expressed sadness over the death of the Chairman of Daar Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi.

Ibori’s condolence is conveyed in a statement he personally signed on Monday.

Dokpesi, who was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, died at the age of 71 in Abuja on Monday afternoon.

Ibori, who said he received the news of Dokpesi’s death with shock, described his passage as a monumental loss to the nation, the media industry and the PDP family.

According to him, as one of the pioneers of Nigeria’s media industry, Dokpesi’s vision, doggedness and diligence transformed and inspired a generation of media entrepreneurs in the country.

He said, as a loyal and dependable member of the PDP family, Dokpesi, who served as the Deputy Director-General Technical and systems of PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the February 25, 2023 presidential election, contributed immensely to the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria.

Ibori prayed the Almighty God to be with the deceased’s family, associates and staff and grant them the fortitude to bear what he described as a huge and irreparable loss.